Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 62,195 shares.The stock last traded at $82.17 and had previously closed at $81.48.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.