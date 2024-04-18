250 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.