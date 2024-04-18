Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
