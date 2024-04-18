Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

