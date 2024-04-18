Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to $6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 276,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
