Orion (OEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Orion to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Orion’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Orion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Orion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

