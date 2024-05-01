Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

