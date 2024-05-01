Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.3 %
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.