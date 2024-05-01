ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 6,850,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,952,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $9,704,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

