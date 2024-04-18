Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Helen Thornton Acquires 5,540 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton purchased 5,540 shares of Arena REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.64 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,165.60 ($13,010.06).

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Arena REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is currently 130.77%.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.