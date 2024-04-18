Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $541.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.02. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

