SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

