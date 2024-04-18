Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.10

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.10 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86), with a volume of 1277853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.86).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of £390.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,455.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

