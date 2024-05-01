Savant Capital LLC Sells 24,878 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $394,425,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

