Savant Capital LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

VAC stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $138.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

