Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,764 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.86% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

