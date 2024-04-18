SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

