COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $26.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

CDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.12%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.