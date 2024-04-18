COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $26.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.
CDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.12%.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
