DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TUP opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

