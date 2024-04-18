Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $227,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Generac were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,892. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

