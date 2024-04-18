Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $456.27. 172,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $503.33. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.