Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (ACNB, AGL, AIN, AMCR, AMD, AMZN, APD, APP, ARCB, ARI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 1st:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.90 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $174.00 to $162.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $101.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $119.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $142.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $122.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $233.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $239.50 to $243.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $85.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $116.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $517.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $303.00 to $305.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.60 to $4.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $850.00 to $892.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $25.00 to $23.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $291.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $270.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $117.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $202.00 to $204.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $100.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $339.00 to $351.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $369.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $378.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $95.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $344.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $310.00 to $320.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $137.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $368.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $335.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

