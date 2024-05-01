Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $36.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 14,012,135 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 34.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

