National Bankshares Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Underperform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJR.B opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.