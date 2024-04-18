NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Increased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 4.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of NVR worth $276,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded up $66.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7,736.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,704.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,897.66. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

