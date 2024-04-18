Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

