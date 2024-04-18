Wealth Alliance Has $553,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

