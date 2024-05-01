A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 848,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,824. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

