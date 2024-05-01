A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 848,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,824. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.
