iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.