Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OVBC stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

