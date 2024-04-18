Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.85) price objective on the stock.
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of £331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,904.73 and a beta of 0.73. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 180.55 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.48).
About Warpaint London
