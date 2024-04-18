Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $400.27 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.58 and a 200-day moving average of $415.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

