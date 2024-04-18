Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Carr’s Group Price Performance

CARR stock opened at GBX 118.97 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.05. The company has a market capitalization of £112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carr’s Group

In other news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,806 ($20,921.20). 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

See Also

