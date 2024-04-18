Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Declines By 5.2%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

