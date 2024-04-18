Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET opened at $259.42 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,415 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,152 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
