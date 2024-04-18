Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $96.01 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.