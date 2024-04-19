35,854 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,723,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,772. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
