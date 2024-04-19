Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

