Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

