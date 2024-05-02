Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

