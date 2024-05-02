Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE DGX opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,342,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
