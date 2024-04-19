Beldex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $247.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.49 or 0.04777293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,184,259 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,804,259 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

