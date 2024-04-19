Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

