Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

