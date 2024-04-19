Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

