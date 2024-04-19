Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 87,017 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

