Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

