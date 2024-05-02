CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $54.01. 213,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,778,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

