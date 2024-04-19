Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Purchases $56,250.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.4 %

CDZI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 95,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

