William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

