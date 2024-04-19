William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %
William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.
William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
