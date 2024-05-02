Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.71. 57,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,818. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

