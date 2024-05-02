Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lessened by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

